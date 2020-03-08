Paraguay Registers First Case of Coronavirus Disease in Country - Health Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Paraguay has registered the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni said on Saturday.

"The central laboratory confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Paraguay. More information will be provided soon at a press conference.

I urge citizens to stay calm, protocols, which already tested and approved by WHO [the World Health Organization] are being applied," Mazzoleni wrote on Twitter.

The first patient reportedly arrived from Europe, which is currently suffering from the disease outbreak.

On a global scale, so far, over 100,000 people have been infected with the virus and more than 3,500 of them have died. Meanwhile, more than 58,000 patients have fully recovered from the disease.