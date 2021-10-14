Paraguay to Begin COVID-19 Vaccination of Children Over 6 by Year-End - Health Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Paraguay will begin COVID-19 vaccination of children aged six and over, as well as certain categories of citizens with a booster vaccine dose, before 2022, Health Minister Julio Borba said on Wednesday.

"We will begin to provide the third dose of vaccine to citizens over 50 years of age with low immunity, and to health personnel. By the end of the year, it is planned to extend vaccination to children over six years old. We want to do this by the end of the year," Borba said at a summit of ministers at the presidential palace.

Paraguay will also start vaccination of adolescents aged 12 and 17 without comorbidities, the minister added.

The number of registered COVID-19 cases in Paraguay for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 460,244, with 16,207 deaths. The daily number of cases is currently decreasing, with an average of 22 new infections per day, representing 1% of the peak reported on May 27.

Paraguay has administered at least 4,836,914 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which means about 34% of the country's population has been vaccinated.