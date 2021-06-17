UrduPoint.com
Paraguay To Buy 1Mln Vaccine Doses From US Company Vaxxinity - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 11:47 PM

Paraguay signed a contract for the supply of 1 million doses of vaccine from the US company Vaxxinity, the country's foreign ministry announced on Thursday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Paraguay signed a contract for the supply of 1 million doses of vaccine from the US company Vaxxinity, the country's foreign ministry announced on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs inform about the signing of the contract for the supply of 1 million doses of UB-612 vaccine with Vaxxinity Inc.

This is a US company created by the Taiwanese company United Biomedical Inc., which has been innovating in the field of vaccines for more than 30 years," the ministry said in a statement.

The vaccine is based on a synthetic peptide method.

The drug is expected to be approved for use in Paraguay in July. The Latin American country will be the first in the world to receive the vaccine.

