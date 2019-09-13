UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paraguay Wants To Use Armed Forces To Fight Organized Crime - Presidential Administration

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 07:10 AM

Paraguay Wants to Use Armed Forces to Fight Organized Crime - Presidential Administration

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Paraguay wants to use the Armed Forces to fight organized criminal groups across the country, with the relevant draft bill going to be presented next week, the presidential administration said.

"The president announced that next week he will present an amendment to the law, which will allow the Armed Forces to fight organized crime," the administration wrote on its Twitter page on late Thursday.

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez pointed out that the Armed Forces must be given an opportunity to play a new role in the fight against criminal groups.

The statement was made soon after an attack of suspected members of a Brazilian criminal group on a police convoy, which escorted one of the gang's leaders. The attack left one police officer dead.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police Twitter Paraguay Criminals

Recent Stories

24th World Energy Congress concludes with celebrat ..

7 hours ago

Publication of videos on crime-busting operations ..

8 hours ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

8 hours ago

Number of public benefits associations in UAE incr ..

8 hours ago

Dubai businesses upbeat on new export markets and ..

8 hours ago

Emirati astronauts raise UAE flag in Baikonur befo ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.