Paraguay Wants to Use Armed Forces to Fight Organized Crime - Presidential Administration

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Paraguay wants to use the Armed Forces to fight organized criminal groups across the country, with the relevant draft bill going to be presented next week, the presidential administration said.

"The president announced that next week he will present an amendment to the law, which will allow the Armed Forces to fight organized crime," the administration wrote on its Twitter page on late Thursday.

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez pointed out that the Armed Forces must be given an opportunity to play a new role in the fight against criminal groups.

The statement was made soon after an attack of suspected members of a Brazilian criminal group on a police convoy, which escorted one of the gang's leaders. The attack left one police officer dead.