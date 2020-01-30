UrduPoint.com
Paraguayan Authorities Suspect New Coronavirus In Foreigner Residing In Country

Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:23 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) A foreigner who traveled to China earlier in January and is now residing in Paraguay is suspected of being infected with the new coronavirus and has been placed under medical supervision, Paraguayan Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni said on Wednesday.

"This man followed the recommendations and contacted the ministry to warn that he had been to China and that his condition caused concern. Specialists quickly came to his home, provided assistance and took lab tests that were sent to the United States. We expect results within five or six days," the minister said, as quoted by the ABC Color newspaper.

The middle-aged man came from Spain, the media added.

He spent the New Year holiday in Europe and then traveled to China in early January. After that, he returned to Spain and subsequently flew to Paraguay. However, he has never visited Wuhan.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December. It has since killed over 130 people and infected nearly 6,000 others in China, according to the Chinese National Health Commission. Despite efforts to contain the disease, cases have already been reported in Australia, Cambodia, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.

