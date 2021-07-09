UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paraguayan First Lady's Sister, Family Among Victims Of Florida Condo Collapse

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Paraguayan First Lady's Sister, Family Among Victims of Florida Condo Collapse

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The remains of the Paraguayan first lady's sister, her husband and their youngest child were found among those killed in the collapse of the multi-story condominium in the US town of Surfside near Miami in Florida, Paraguayan newspaper ABC Color reported, citing Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo.

In late June, First Lady Silvana Lopez Moreira flew to Miami as searches were ongoing for her sister, who went missing after the Surfside building collapsed. Her sister Sophia lived in the condo with her husband and three children.

"I want to share this sad news with our fellow citizens. The bodies of Sophia Lopez Moreira, [her husband] Luis Pettengill and their youngest son were found," the minister told the newspaper.

The diplomat added that the search for the bodies of the couple's two daughters and their nanny was still underway.

The tragedy in Surfside unfolded on June 24, when the 12-story Champlain Towers South residential building partially collapsed. The death toll in the incident stands at 64, while 76 people are still missing.

Related Topics

Miami Florida June Share Sad

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay ..

23 minutes ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

50 minutes ago

India records 43,393 new COVID-19 cases, 911 death ..

50 minutes ago

Clear early signs of fourth COVID-19 wave starting ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 9, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.