MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The remains of the Paraguayan first lady's sister, her husband and their youngest child were found among those killed in the collapse of the multi-story condominium in the US town of Surfside near Miami in Florida, Paraguayan newspaper ABC Color reported, citing Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo.

In late June, First Lady Silvana Lopez Moreira flew to Miami as searches were ongoing for her sister, who went missing after the Surfside building collapsed. Her sister Sophia lived in the condo with her husband and three children.

"I want to share this sad news with our fellow citizens. The bodies of Sophia Lopez Moreira, [her husband] Luis Pettengill and their youngest son were found," the minister told the newspaper.

The diplomat added that the search for the bodies of the couple's two daughters and their nanny was still underway.

The tragedy in Surfside unfolded on June 24, when the 12-story Champlain Towers South residential building partially collapsed. The death toll in the incident stands at 64, while 76 people are still missing.