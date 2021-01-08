UrduPoint.com
Paraguayan Lab Applies To Register Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Watchdog

Paraguayan laboratory Guayaki has applied to register Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the National Health Monitoring Directorate's chief told Radio 1000 on Friday, noting that the watchdog needed additional documents to consider the application

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Paraguayan laboratory Guayaki has applied to register Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the National Health Monitoring Directorate's chief told Radio 1000 on Friday, noting that the watchdog needed additional documents to consider the application.

"The only application that we have received is from Guayaki, which requested to register Sputnik V. I have absolutely nothing against the Guayaki laboratory, the question is not about the company or the quality of the Russian vaccine, it is just about documentary support that we need to grant registration," Maria Antonieta Gamarra said, adding that the application had been received two days ago.

She also specified that there is a difference between registering a vaccine and authorizing its emergency use.

According to the official, "all the countries that have rolled out the Russian vaccine have done so under the emergency use permit," but "no vaccine in any country has so far been registered, as phase 3 [trials] of many of them have not finished yet."

