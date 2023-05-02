Paraguayan Police Detain Over 40 People During Protests Over Presidential Election Results

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The Paraguayan police said on Tuesday that they had detained 42 people as a result of the protests that erupted after the announcement of the results of the presidential election in the country.

On Sunday, a 44-year-old candidate from the ruling conservative Colorado Party, Santiago Pena, was elected president, gaining 43% of the votes.

Protests erupted in the country on Monday after former presidential candidate Antonio Cubas Colomes denounced alleged electoral fraud.

"The National Police say 42 people have been detained for disturbing the peace, resisting and injuring police officers in the districts of Asuncion, Central, Amambay, and Guaira," the police said on Twitter.

The police added that 10 officers were injured in the clashes with demonstrators. In addition, material damage was caused to a police patrol car, an ambulance car, as well as other vehicles.