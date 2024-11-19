Paraguayan president hospitalized after falling ill at G20 summit

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Paraguay's President Santiago Pena was taken to a Rio hospital late Monday after falling ill while attending a G20 summit, officials said.

"We inform that the President of the Republic, Santiago Pena, was treated today at the Samaritano Hospital (Botafogo) in Rio de Janeiro due to an indisposition," Paraguayan authorities said in a statement.

In a medical bulletin, the hospital later indicated that Pena, 46, had "a malaise in the afternoon" and was taken to a health center for diagnostic tests.

"The head of state is doing well and his current state of health is stable," it added in a note.

Earlier, witnesses said Pena was taken by ambulance from the summit venue.

Some Latin American media reported that he had suffered chest pains.