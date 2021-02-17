UrduPoint.com
Paraguayan President To Have Phone Conversation With Putin On Wednesday - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Paraguayan President to Have Phone Conversation With Putin on Wednesday - Foreign Minister

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez this Wednesday will have a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on how to boost the relations between the two countries, the country's foreign minister, Euclides Acevedo, told Sputnik.

"This morning there will be a conversation between President Abdo and president Putin regarding strengthening the relations with the Russian Federation, which will not be solely commercial, [as well as] cultural, but also in the area of defense, which is very important for us," Acevedo said.

