Paraguayan Prosecutors Issue Arrest Warrant for Ronaldinho Over Use of Sham Passport

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The Paraguayan General Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for iconic Brazilian football player Ronaldinho over the use of a sham passport.

"Football player Ronaldinho is accused of the use of a sham ID, the General Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for him and demands on pre-trial detention," the General Prosecutor's Office wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.