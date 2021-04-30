UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paraguay's Companies Show Interest In Producing Sputnik V Vaccine - Russian Ambassador

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:29 PM

Paraguay's Companies Show Interest in Producing Sputnik V Vaccine - Russian Ambassador

Companies in Paraguay are showing interest in producing Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the country, Ambassador in Asuncion Alexander Pisarev told Sputnik on Friday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Companies in Paraguay are showing interest in producing Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the country, Ambassador in Asuncion Alexander Pisarev told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier this week, a health ministry source told Sputnik that Paraguay was negotiating production of the Russian coronavirus vaccine with private companies. The country is said to be ready to fill the vaccine into vials and package it, but a complete transfer of technology will take at least four months.

"Several companies that would like to organize the production of Sputnik V in Paraguay have reached out to me.

The RDIF [the Russian Direct Investment Fund] is set to evaluate capabilities of the local production base, proposals have been handed down to [the RDIF]," Pisarev said.

The ambassador noted that the attitude toward the Russian vaccine in Paraguay was very positive.

Russia's Sputnik V the world's first coronavirus vaccine registered in August has been approved in 60 countries, becoming the second top vaccine in terms of approvals across the world. According to the latest analysis of data on the post-vaccination infection percentage among 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, the vaccine shows 97.6% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

World Technology Russia Asuncion Paraguay August Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Top seed Zverev crashes out in Munich to world 107 ..

46 seconds ago

Roskomnadzor Demands From Facebook to Restore Acce ..

47 seconds ago

Tunisia tourist charter flights return despite vir ..

49 seconds ago

Two police officers transferred

52 seconds ago

US Actively Discussing Meeting Date for Putin-Bide ..

7 minutes ago

Farrukh criticizes sindh gov for not spending mone ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.