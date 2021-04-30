Companies in Paraguay are showing interest in producing Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the country, Ambassador in Asuncion Alexander Pisarev told Sputnik on Friday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Companies in Paraguay are showing interest in producing Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the country, Ambassador in Asuncion Alexander Pisarev told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier this week, a health ministry source told Sputnik that Paraguay was negotiating production of the Russian coronavirus vaccine with private companies. The country is said to be ready to fill the vaccine into vials and package it, but a complete transfer of technology will take at least four months.

"Several companies that would like to organize the production of Sputnik V in Paraguay have reached out to me.

The RDIF [the Russian Direct Investment Fund] is set to evaluate capabilities of the local production base, proposals have been handed down to [the RDIF]," Pisarev said.

The ambassador noted that the attitude toward the Russian vaccine in Paraguay was very positive.

Russia's Sputnik V the world's first coronavirus vaccine registered in August has been approved in 60 countries, becoming the second top vaccine in terms of approvals across the world. According to the latest analysis of data on the post-vaccination infection percentage among 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, the vaccine shows 97.6% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 cases.