MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Paraguay's former presidential candidate Antonio Cubas Colomes has been detained in the city of San Lorenzo, the national police informs.

Last Sunday, Santiago Pena, a 44-year-old candidate from Paraguay's ruling conservative Colorado Party, was elected president with 43% of the votes.

Protests erupted in the country on Monday, May 1, after Cubas denounced alleged electoral fraud.

"The National Police informs that at 4:30 p.m. (20:30 GMT) on 05/05/2023, in the city of San Lorenzo, the preventive detention of the Paraguayan citizen Cubas Colomes has been carried out," the police said on Twitter on Friday.

According to local media reports, Colomes was detained for disturbing public order during the demonstrations following the presidential election.