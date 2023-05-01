BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez has congratulated Santiago Pena from the ruling conservative Colorado Party on winning in the presidential election.

"Congratulations to the Paraguayan people for their great participation in this election day and to the president-elect Santiago Pena. We will work to initiate an orderly and transparent transition that strengthens our institutions and the country's democracy," Benitez said on Twitter on Sunday.

With 94.7% of the votes counted, Paraguay's Superior Court of Electoral Justice said that Pena was ahead with 42.

93%. His closest rival Efrain Alegre from the Authentic Radical Liberal Party has 27,52%.

Pena has posted a video on Twitter with the displayed text saying "Thank you, Paraguay. Santiago Pena, President-Elect."

Paraguayans went to the polls on Sunday to elect the next president of the Latin American nation. In addition to the presidential race, Paraguayans also voted for vice president, lawmakers and governors on Sunday.

Paraguay's next president will be inaugurated on August 15 for a five-year term.