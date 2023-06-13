(@FahadShabbir)

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The new government of Paraguay supports the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict through dialogue and has already discussed peaceful initiatives with Brazil, Ruben Ramirez Lezcano, the incoming foreign minister of Paraguay, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We believe that a peaceful dialogue concerning the war in Ukraine is fundamental. President (elect) Santiago Pena has already spoken about it with (Brazilian President Luiz Inacio) Lula da Silva about that, we support peaceful initiatives that can lead to dialogue and peace between these two countries," he said.

Montevideo is exploring how it can contribute to the peaceful dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, the future foreign minister said, adding that Paraguay supports Brazil's peaceful initiatives concerning the Ukrainian crisis.

Pena, a candidate from the ruling Colorado Party, was elected the president of Paraguay on April 30. He will take office on August 15.

In April, Lula da Silva urged the United States and Europe to start talking about reaching peace in Ukraine instead of fueling the conflict. He suggested that those countries that are not involved in the conflict should take responsibility to promote negotiations, as well as provide Russia with "minimal conditions." He also offered to establish a format similar to the G20 to discuss the situation in Ukraine.