MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Ruben Ramirez Lezcano, the incoming foreign minister of Paraguay, has told Sputnik that the next administration will seek to re-energize the relationship with Russia.

"We value our relationship with Russia," Lezcano said in an interview.

Lezcano, a career diplomat who served as the chief of Paraguay's foreign policy under President Nicanor Duarte Frutos, said he had a "very important agenda for developing cooperation" with Russia.

The fallout of the Ukrainian conflict has complicated trade between Russia and Paraguay, the diplomat admitted.

Russia remains a major importer of Paraguayan meat as well as a supplier of technology and knowledge, as many Paraguayan students are enrolled in programs at Moscow and St. Petersburg universities.

The next administration will take office in two months after Paraguay swears in former economist Santiago Pena as president on August 15. Pena secured the victory in the presidential race in April as a candidate of the ruling conservative Colorado Party.