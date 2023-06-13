UrduPoint.com

Paraguay's Next Top Diplomat Vows To Foster Ties With Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Paraguay's Next Top Diplomat Vows to Foster Ties With Russia

Ruben Ramirez Lezcano, the incoming foreign minister of Paraguay, has told Sputnik that the next administration will seek to re-energize the relationship with Russia

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Ruben Ramirez Lezcano, the incoming foreign minister of Paraguay, has told Sputnik that the next administration will seek to re-energize the relationship with Russia.

"We value our relationship with Russia," Lezcano said in an interview.

Lezcano, a career diplomat who served as the chief of Paraguay's foreign policy under President Nicanor Duarte Frutos, said he had a "very important agenda for developing cooperation" with Russia.

The fallout of the Ukrainian conflict has complicated trade between Russia and Paraguay, the diplomat admitted.

Russia remains a major importer of Paraguayan meat as well as a supplier of technology and knowledge, as many Paraguayan students are enrolled in programs at Moscow and St. Petersburg universities.

The next administration will take office in two months after Paraguay swears in former economist Santiago Pena as president on August 15. Pena secured the victory in the presidential race in April as a candidate of the ruling conservative Colorado Party.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia Santiago St. Petersburg Paraguay April August Race

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations for Liwa International Festival ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Institutions Agree on Rules to Digitalize Schen ..

EU Institutions Agree on Rules to Digitalize Schengen Visa Procedure - Council

2 minutes ago
 Kyrgios vents over missing towels in Stuttgart ope ..

Kyrgios vents over missing towels in Stuttgart opening loss

2 minutes ago
 No one can be ousted from politics - Nawaz a livin ..

No one can be ousted from politics - Nawaz a living example: Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 minutes ago
 Minister chairs meeting on cotton crop management

Minister chairs meeting on cotton crop management

2 minutes ago
 US Senate Confirms Elizabeth Allen as Under Secret ..

US Senate Confirms Elizabeth Allen as Under Secretary of State for Public Diplom ..

32 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.