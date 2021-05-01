Paraguayan Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo may visit Russia in late 2021 if the epidemiological situation allows, Ambassador in Asuncion Alexander Pisarev told Sputnik on Friday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Paraguayan Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo may visit Russia in late 2021 if the epidemiological situation allows, Ambassador in Asuncion Alexander Pisarev told Sputnik on Friday.

Acevedo planned to travel to Russia last year, but the pandemic intervened.

"We do not rule out that the visit may take place at the end of the year if the epidemiological situation allows," Pisarev said.

The ambassador added that the two countries were currently working to create an intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation. The relevant document was handed over to Paraguay for review earlier this year, according to Pisarev.