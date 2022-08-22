UrduPoint.com

Paraguay's Vice President Should Resign Amid Corruption Allegations, President Says

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Paraguay's Vice President Should Resign Amid Corruption Allegations, President Says

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez has advised Vice President Hugo Velazquez, whom the United States has accused of corruption, to step down from the post.

"If I was in this situation, I would resign as vice president... It would be right to resign, but I respect his decision," the president told the Telefuturo television channel on Sunday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced earlier this month that the United States was imposing visa restrictions on Velazquez, his associate Juan Carlos "Charly" Duarte Martinez, and immediate family members, for their alleged involvement in corruption, including bribery of a public official and interference in public processes.

According to Blinken, Duarte allegedly offered a bribe to a Paraguayan public official in order to obstruct an investigation that threatened the Paraguayan vice president and his financial interests.

Velazquez said on August 12 that he intended to step down from the post of vice president, but later changed his mind and said he was going to wait for an official investigation.

The Paraguayan prosecutor's office said it was going to assess the need to open an investigation against Velazquez.

Earlier this year, Paraguayan prosecutors launched an investigation against former President Horacio Cartes, suspected of corruption and money-laundering. Cartes was listed in the so-called Pandora papers - leaked documents published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists within the investigation into offshore schemes of a number of world's high-ranking leaders.

Related Topics

Corruption World Threatened United States August Visa Sunday Post Family TV From Pandora Papers

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

23 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

1 day ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

1 day ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

1 day ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.