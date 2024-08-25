Paralympian Shuker Indebted To Wheelchair Tennis For Giving Her Some 'joy'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Lucy Shuker, bidding for a fourth Paralympics wheelchair tennis medal, told AFP discovering the sport had transformed her after she "lost her sparkle" following a motorbike crash which left her paralyzed from the chest down.
Just 21 when she suffered the life-changing injury Shuker, now 44, has become one of the finest doubles players in the world.
Two bronze medals (2008/2012) and a silver in Tokyo have contributed to her being honoured by King Charles III last year which she described as "humbling."
The Qatar-born Briton teams up with Abbie Breakwell -- who was just five when Shuker made her Paralympics debut in Beijing in 2008 -- in the women's doubles which gets underway next Friday.
