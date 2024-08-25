Open Menu

Paralympian Shuker Indebted To Wheelchair Tennis For Giving Her Some 'joy'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Paralympian Shuker indebted to wheelchair tennis for giving her some 'joy'

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Lucy Shuker, bidding for a fourth Paralympics wheelchair tennis medal, told AFP discovering the sport had transformed her after she "lost her sparkle" following a motorbike crash which left her paralyzed from the chest down.

Just 21 when she suffered the life-changing injury Shuker, now 44, has become one of the finest doubles players in the world.

Two bronze medals (2008/2012) and a silver in Tokyo have contributed to her being honoured by King Charles III last year which she described as "humbling."

The Qatar-born Briton teams up with Abbie Breakwell -- who was just five when Shuker made her Paralympics debut in Beijing in 2008 -- in the women's doubles which gets underway next Friday.

Related Topics

Tennis World Beijing Tokyo Women Silver Bronze From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

14 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From World