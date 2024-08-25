Paralympian Shuker indebted to wheelchair tennis for giving her some 'joy'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Lucy Shuker, bidding for a fourth Paralympics wheelchair tennis medal, told AFP discovering the sport had transformed her after she "lost her sparkle" following a motorbike crash which left her paralyzed from the chest down.

Just 21 when she suffered the life-changing injury Shuker, now 44, has become one of the finest doubles players in the world.

Two bronze medals (2008/2012) and a silver in Tokyo have contributed to her being honoured by King Charles III last year which she described as "humbling."

The Qatar-born Briton teams up with Abbie Breakwell -- who was just five when Shuker made her Paralympics debut in Beijing in 2008 -- in the women's doubles which gets underway next Friday.