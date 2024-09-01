Paralympic Organisers Postpone Triathlon In Seine Over Water Quality
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Paralympic organisers on Sunday postponed the triathlon by a day over worries about the River Seine's water quality.
"The latest analysis shows a deterioration in the water quality of the Seine following heavy rainfall over the past two days," the organisers said.
"It was decided to schedule the 11 medal sessions of the Para triathlon on September 2," they added, following a meeting between World Triathlon, the Paris 2024 organisers, and the relevant French authorities.
The triathlon was originally scheduled to happen over two days -- September 1 and 2.
The issue also caused disruption to the Olympics triathlon and open-water swimming events, with several practice sessions being cancelled due to high levels of pollution caused by heavy rainfall.
Of 11 days of events and training scheduled in the river during the Olympics, only five got the green light.
Despite a 1.4 billion Euros ($1.5 billion) upgrade to improve the Paris sewerage and water treatment system, the Seine has been dogged by pollution concerns, notably for its levels of enterococci and E.coli bacteria.
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
'Star striking' - Swiatek inspired by chat with Serena Williams43 seconds ago
-
Penny-pinching youth transforming China's bubble tea craze48 seconds ago
-
Electricity returns across Venezuela after prolonged outage54 seconds ago
-
Four decades on, Lord's heroics still vivid for Sri Lanka's Wettimuny1 minute ago
-
Harris: Trump 'disrespected sacred ground' at US military cemetery1 minute ago
-
AI chatbots must learn to say 'help!' says Microsoft exec1 minute ago
-
Venezuela sends hundreds to maximum security jails after election: NGO2 minutes ago
-
German far right set for wins in key polls after attack2 minutes ago
-
Venezuela sends hundreds to maximum security jails after election: NGO2 minutes ago
-
Sinner avoids US Open trapdoor as Medvedev eyes last 1612 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table7 hours ago
-
Norris sets up chance to chop Verstappen's F1 lead with Italian GP pole7 hours ago