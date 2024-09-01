Paralympics sprint stars enter fray after triathlon postponed

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The stars of the Paralympic sprint world enter the fray at the Paris Games on Sunday but organisers were forced to delay the triathlon events by 24 hours due to concerns about the water quality of the River Seine after heavy rain.

The 11 triathlon races were to take place early Sunday but after heavy rain on Saturday which can stir up pollution in the Seine, organisers and governing body World Triathlon decided to postpone by a day.

"The latest analysis shows a deterioration in the water quality of the Seine following heavy rainfall over the past two days," the organisers said.

"It was decided to schedule the 11 medal sessions of the Para triathlon on September 2," they added.

The triathlon was originally scheduled to take place over two days -- September 1 and 2.

The issue also caused disruption to the Olympics triathlon and open-water swimming events earlier this summer, with several practice sessions being cancelled due to high levels of pollution caused by heavy rainfall.

Of 11 days of events and training scheduled in the river during the Olympics, only five got the green light.

Despite a 1.4 billion Euros ($1.5 billion) upgrade to improve the Paris sewerage and water treatment system, the Seine has been dogged by pollution concerns, notably for its levels of enterococci and E.coli bacteria.

- Amputee speed merchants -

The scene was set at the Stade de France for the entry into the competition of the amputee sprinters later Sunday.

The heats of the T64 100m event features arguably the deepest field in any event on the Paralympics track and field programme.

Reigning champion Felix Streng of Germany has a fight to defend his title in the face of the challenge from two-time champion Jonnie Peacock of Great Britain and US athlete Hunter Woodhall.

Woodhall, 25, is one half of an Olympic-Paralympic super couple with his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall, who was crowned Olympic women's long jump champion in the same stadium just weeks ago.

Peacock though says at 31 he has the major championship experience and is approaching a return to full form after a low-key two years, although he did win bronze in Tokyo three years ago.

"I know people in that race who consistently run fast times outside the championships but I am the person who every time turns up at championships and runs faster times in them," Peacock said before the Games.

"Provided I do not make too many mistakes, touch wood, I know I can do that again but the question is how many of the guys can as well."

The blind football competition kicked off at the foot of the Eiffel Tower with the players guided by a rattle in the ball.

Colombia beat Japan 1-0 in the opening match of the men's tournament before Morocco and Argentina drew 0-0.

Brazil, who have not lost a single match since the event was introduced in 2004, face Turkey later Sunday.

China added more golds in early action to move to 24 golds at the top of the medals table, but a rush of medals in the velodrome, including from James Ball in the men's B 1000m time trial, kept Great Britain in touch in second place on 16 golds at the midway point on Sunday.

gj-pi/nr

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS