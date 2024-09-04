Paralympics: Visually-impaired Iranian Runner Wins Silver In 400m T12
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Iranian runner Hajar Safarzadeh has clinched the silver medal in the women's 400 meters T12 event at the Paris Paralympics.
Competing on Wednesday, Safarzadeh clocked a remarkable time of 55.39 seconds to win the silver, IRNA’s correspondent reported from Paris.
She was the first visually-impaired Iranian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics.
The gold medal went to Cuba’s Omara Durand Elías, who finished with a time of 53.59 seconds, while Ukraine's Oksana Boturchuk claimed the bronze with a time of 55.67 seconds.
Safarzadeh’s silver was the sixth medal for Iran in athletics at the 2024 Paralympics.
Recent Stories
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
More Stories From World
-
Roberto Piazza becomes head coach of Iran Nat’l Volleyball team9 seconds ago
-
Oil prices, stocks slump on growth worries10 minutes ago
-
Pope hails Indonesia’s ‘unifying fabric’ as Jokowi hosts 3rd papal visit20 minutes ago
-
Ukrainian FM submits resignation: parliament speaker20 minutes ago
-
Mexico, Bosnia FMs congratulate Iran's newly-appointed counterpart20 minutes ago
-
Iran’s goalball team ranks 5th in Paris Paralympics20 minutes ago
-
Singapore intensifies mpox prevention measures30 minutes ago
-
China reports decline in workplace accidents in Jan-Aug30 minutes ago
-
South Korea deploys military doctors to address health emergency amid strike by medics30 minutes ago
-
124 killed by traffic accidents in Vietnam in four-day holiday40 minutes ago
-
New Zealand sees tourism recovering40 minutes ago
-
China to hold high-level IP conference for BRI countries40 minutes ago