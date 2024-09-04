Paralympics: Visually-impaired Iranian runner wins silver in 400m T12

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Iranian runner Hajar Safarzadeh has clinched the silver medal in the women's 400 meters T12 event at the Paris Paralympics.

Competing on Wednesday, Safarzadeh clocked a remarkable time of 55.39 seconds to win the silver, IRNA’s correspondent reported from Paris.

She was the first visually-impaired Iranian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics.

The gold medal went to Cuba’s Omara Durand Elías, who finished with a time of 53.59 seconds, while Ukraine's Oksana Boturchuk claimed the bronze with a time of 55.67 seconds.

Safarzadeh’s silver was the sixth medal for Iran in athletics at the 2024 Paralympics.