Paramilitary Attack On Sudan Famine-hit Camp Kills 25: Activists
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on Friday killed 25 civilians including women and children, in an attack on a famine-stricken camp in Sudan's North Darfur state, activists said.
The attack, which involved shelling and intense gunfire, "targeted Zamzam displacement camp from both the southern and eastern directions", said the local resistance committee, a volunteer aid group in North Darfur's besieged capital of El-Fasher.
Zamzam and other densely populated camps for the displaced around El-Fasher have suffered heavily during nearly two years of fighting between Sudan's army and the RSF.
The paramilitaries have stepped up its efforts to complete their conquest of Darfur, Sudan's vast western region, since losing control of the capital Khartoum last month.
Eyewitnesses described seeing RSF combat vehicles infiltrating the camp under cover of heavy gunfire.
