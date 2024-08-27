Paramilitary shelling kills 20 in Sudan camp: committee

At least 20 people were killed when Sudanese paramilitaries fired artillery at a camp for displaced people in the country's Darfur region, a local committee said

Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) At least 20 people were killed when Sudanese paramilitaries fired artillery at a camp for displaced people in the country's Darfur region, a local committee said.

"The information we have received so far on casualties among residents of Abu Shouk displacement camp is at least 20 killed and 32 wounded," the local resistance committee in El-Fasher said.

El-Fasher has been surrounded by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in a bid since May to capture the last major Darfur city out of its control.

The local committee, in a statement posted online late Monday, blamed the deaths on the "deliberate shelling by the (RSF) militias on the camp's market and square".

It did not specify when the attack occurred.