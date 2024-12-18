Open Menu

Paramilitary Shelling Of Besieged Darfur City Kills 10: Activists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 11:54 PM

Ten Sudanese civilians were killed and 20 wounded in paramilitary shelling of North Darfur's besieged capital El-Fasher which hit the city's main hospital and other areas on Wednesday, activists said

The bombardment left "10 civilians killed and 20 injured...inside the city of El-Fasher and the Saudi Hospital," said the local resistance committee, one of hundreds of volunteer groups that have been coordinating aid across Sudan during 20 months of fighting between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

RSF shelling of the same hospital on Friday killed nine people and forced it to close temporarily.

The local committee said that Friday's bombardment "destroyed wards, pharmacies and the operating theatre at the hospital".

A doctor, who requested anonymity for his safety, told AFP that the hospital's emergency department was completely destroyed.

El-Fasher, a city of some two million people which has been under paramilitary siege since May, has seen some of the fiercest fighting of the war as the army battles to hold on to its last foothold in the vast Darfur region of western Sudan.

