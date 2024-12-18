Paramilitary Shelling Of Besieged Darfur City Kills 10: Activists
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 11:54 PM
Ten Sudanese civilians were killed and 20 wounded in paramilitary shelling of North Darfur's besieged capital El-Fasher which hit the city's main hospital and other areas on Wednesday, activists said
Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Ten Sudanese civilians were killed and 20 wounded in paramilitary shelling of North Darfur's besieged capital El-Fasher which hit the city's main hospital and other areas on Wednesday, activists said.
The bombardment left "10 civilians killed and 20 injured...inside the city of El-Fasher and the Saudi Hospital," said the local resistance committee, one of hundreds of volunteer groups that have been coordinating aid across Sudan during 20 months of fighting between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
RSF shelling of the same hospital on Friday killed nine people and forced it to close temporarily.
The local committee said that Friday's bombardment "destroyed wards, pharmacies and the operating theatre at the hospital".
A doctor, who requested anonymity for his safety, told AFP that the hospital's emergency department was completely destroyed.
El-Fasher, a city of some two million people which has been under paramilitary siege since May, has seen some of the fiercest fighting of the war as the army battles to hold on to its last foothold in the vast Darfur region of western Sudan.
Recent Stories
China playing key role in development, prosperity of Balochistan: Chairman Stand ..
US reports first severe case of bird flu in a human
13 dead after Indian navy speedboat rams ferry off Mumbai
3 matches decided in Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for major successes against Khariji terrorist ..
France counts cyclone cost as aid reaches Mayotte
UAE shine at IFBB World Fitness Championships & Men's World Cup
Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence opens graduate admission ..
KP Govt will not tolerate presence of weapons in Kurrum anymore: Barrister Saif
AJK takes leap in agricultural development with inauguration of Olive Oil Extrac ..
Amorim eager for wantaway Rashford to stay at Manchester United
Paramilitary shelling of besieged Darfur city kills 10: activists
More Stories From World
-
US reports first severe case of bird flu in a human3 minutes ago
-
13 dead after Indian navy speedboat rams ferry off Mumbai3 minutes ago
-
France counts cyclone cost as aid reaches Mayotte4 minutes ago
-
Paramilitary shelling of besieged Darfur city kills 10: activists3 minutes ago
-
CPEC Phase II: High-quality modernization of economy to be achieved with help of China's technologic ..47 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Cairo to attend D-8 Summit2 hours ago
-
CPEC Authority being wrapped up; Planning Ministry to manage project again: Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
Germany criticises UniCredit's 'unfriendly' moves on Commerzbank3 hours ago
-
US state of Indiana carries out first execution in 15 years5 hours ago
-
Swiss-EU talks to 'stabilise' ties nearing a deal5 hours ago
-
Syrians face horror, fearing loved ones may be in mass graves5 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy hosts 2-day Annual Consuls General Conference5 hours ago