Paraskoviivka Village Near Bakhmut Under Complete Control Of Russian Troops - Moscow

Published February 20, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The village of Paraskoviivka located near the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), is now under the complete control of the Russian armed forces, the Russia Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"On the Donetsk direction ...

(the Russian armed forces) completely liberated the settlement of Paraskoviivka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine lost over 115 military personnel, infantry fighting vehicles, three armored vehicles, two cars, two Grad MLRS, among others, on that direction.

On the Kupyansk and Krasnyi Lyman directions, Kiev lost about 150 servicemen over the past day, as well as two armored combat vehicles, two D-30 howitzers, and a US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar, the ministry added.

