Pardoning Of Prisoners That Participated In Special Operation Complies With Law - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The procedure of pardoning prisoners is carried out in strict accordance with the law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, head of Wagner Group private military company Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the first group of former prisoners, who participated in Russia's special military operation as volunteers in the Wagner group, had completed their six-month contract, and have been pardoned.

"You know that pardons can only be carried out by presidential decree. That is, the legislation provides for a certain procedure that begins in the places of detention of prisoners... then at the regional level, then at the Federal level, then it is finalized by a presidential decree... I can say that the pardoning is carried out in strict accordance with the law," Peskov told a briefing.

