Parents Charged in Connection With Michigan School Shooting Ordered to Stand Trial - Judge

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The parents of Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley will stand trial for charges for being allegedly responsible for the incident, Judge Julie Nicholson said during a court hearing.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with murder and terrorism, while his parents James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each for their alleged role in obtaining the gun for Ethan and failing to prevent the shooting.

"There is extensive testimony that Ethan Crumbley was certainly a troubled young man, and that the defendants had knowledge of that situation, but they purchased a gun, which he believed was his and that he was free to use.

Therefore, the court is binding the defendants over as charged," Nicholson said during the hearing on Thursday.

The couple purchased the firearm used in the attack just days before the shooting and did not take seriously concerning reports from school staff about their son's behavior, the prosecutors in the case said.

Ethan Crumbley will plead insanity as a defense in the case brought against him, according to court documents. He is currently being held at an adult detention facility despite objections from his defense due to the threat he could potentially pose to other juveniles, in accordance with a previous decision by Judge Nancy Carniak.