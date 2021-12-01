Parents' Financial Situation Directly Affects Adult Children Poverty Level - EU Study

A long-term analysis of European households showed that people who had grown up in families with bad financial situation are more likely to be at risk of poverty as adults, Eurostat reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) A long-term analysis of European households showed that people who had grown up in families with bad financial situation are more likely to be at risk of poverty as adults, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

"There is a correspondence between the financial situation of the parents' household and the risk of poverty among today's adults," the study said.

In 2019, the at-risk-of-poverty rate among people with a bad financial situation in their household when they were around 14 years old was estimated at 23% 9.6 percentage points higher than among people growing up in households with a good financial situation, according to Eurostat.

The highest at-risk-of-poverty rate among adults coming from poor households was registered in Bulgaria with 40.1%, while the lowest was Czechia with 10.2%. Spain scored the highest in terms of the at-risk-of-poverty rate among adults coming from well-off households with 16.6%.

Additionally, in nearly all EU member states, the at-risk-of-poverty rate was higher for people who had a bad financial situation in the past, with the largest differences recorded in Bulgaria, Romania and Italy.

Denmark became an outlier as the at-risk-of-poverty rate was higher for its citizens who had a good financial situation in the past than those who had a bad one.