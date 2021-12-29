Parents of 14-Year-Old girl Allegedly Killed by Los Angeles Police Mull Lawsuit - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The parents of a 14-year-old girl allegedly killed by a police officer in Los Angeles, California, are considering filing a lawsuit, family attorney Benjamin Crump said.

"Never should this 14-year-old girl ended up as collateral damage at a shopping plaza," Crump said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Crump said the family's legal team will announce details of the next steps they will take in the coming days.

On December 23, Valentina Orellana-Peralta was allegedly killed by an Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer while shopping in a department store. Police officers were responding to reports of a suspect assaulting people at the store.

The LAPD officer fired several rounds at the suspect but a stray bullet went through the wall of a dressing room where Orellana and her mother were hiding, according to the officer's body camera footage.