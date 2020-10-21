UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parents Of 545 Migrant Children Separated By Trump Administration Still Can't Be Found: Report

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 02:03 PM

Parents of 545 migrant children separated by Trump administration still can't be found: report

Lawyers appointed by a federal judge say they have yet to find the parents of 545 children who were separated from their families at the U.S

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Lawyers appointed by a Federal judge say they have yet to find the parents of 545 children who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border between 2017 and 2018, according to a filing from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on Tuesday.

The Trump administration, when instituted a "zero tolerance" policy in 2018 that separated migrant children and parents at the southern U.S. border, began separating families in 2017 along some portions of the border under a pilot program, NBC news reported.

Unlike the 2,800 families separated under zero tolerance in 2018, most of whom remained in custody when zero tolerance was ended by executive order, many of the more than 1,000 parents separated from their children under the pilot program had already been deported before a federal judge in California ordered they be found, according to the NBC report.

"It is critical to find out as much as possible about who was responsible for this horrific practice while not losing sight of the fact that hundreds of families have still not been found and remain separated," said Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project.

The ACLU, along with some other organizations, is part of a court-appointed "steering committee" that aims to identify and reunite these families separated by the Trump administration.

Related Topics

Lawyers Trump Border 2017 2018 From

Recent Stories

At least 15 Afghan people were killed in stampede ..

8 minutes ago

UN's World Food Programme feeds hungry in Africa

3 minutes ago

PTI leaders visit stricken building in Gulshan-e-I ..

3 minutes ago

Two dead, 12 injured in road accident

3 minutes ago

Seifert replaces Khan in Kolkata's IPL team

3 minutes ago

Tehran Does Not Favor Any US Presidential Candidat ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.