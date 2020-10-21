Parents of 545 Migrant Children Separated Under Trump Policy Cannot Be Found - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The Trump administration has been unable to find the parents of 545 children in US custody, NBC news reported citing a filing from the America Civil Liberties Union.

The report said on Tuesday that at least two-thirds of the parents of the 545 migrant children in US custody have already been deported to Central America.

More than 1,000 migrant families were separated in 2017 and officials have been able to reunite 550 children with their parents, the report said citing the Department of Homeland Security.

In 2018, a court order directed the Trump administration to reunite families impacted by the "zero-tolerance" policy.

Earlier efforts to halt the influx of migrants coming to the United States, which peaked at a rate of more than 1 million a year, included a "Zero-Tolerance" initiative that led to the separation of children from families, a "Remain-in-Mexico" rule that sent Central American asylum seekers back to Mexico to wait for their asylum applications to be heard in US court and a ban on asylum seekers who crossed through a third country to reach the United States.