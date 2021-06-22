UrduPoint.com
Parents Of Japan's Emperor Receive Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Parents of Japan's Emperor Receive Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito, father of current Emperor Naruhito, and Empress Emerita Michiko received a second shot of the coronavirus vaccine, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to the agency, the 87-year-old Emperor Emeritus and the 86-year-old Empress Emerita were vaccinated with the second dose at their Tokyo residence.

Earlier in the day, Prince Hitachi, the uncle of Emperor Naruhito, and his wife, as well as 66-year-old Princess Nobuko, the widow of the late Prince Tomohito of Mikasa, and 67-year-old Princess Hisako, the widow of the late Prince Takamado, also got their second shot of the vaccine at the Hospital of the Imperial Household.

The name of the drug used for vaccination, as well as other details have not been disclosed.

The imperial family members reportedly got their first doses of the vaccine on June 1.

