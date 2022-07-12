Parents of Reporter Abducted in Syria Say Not Heard of US-Syria Talks on His Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Debra and Marc Tice, parents of US journalist Austin Tic who was abducted in Syria in 2012, said on Monday that have not heard about any direct talks between the Biden administration and the Syrian government despite earlier promises by the White House to negotiate their son's release.

The Tices met with Biden at the White House on May 2 and discussed with the president the steps the Biden administration can take to secure Austin's release.

"I think the most important thing that happened in that meeting, is that the president tasked the National Security Advisor and the National Security Council to meet with the Syrian government, to listen and to work with them, to figure out what they want," Debra Tice said during an interview with the Washington Post when asked about the Tices' meeting with Biden at the White House in May.

Debra Tice pointed out that "we are now two-and-a-half months from that meeting and we have not been briefed on any meeting occurring with the Syrian government."

Austin Tice is an award-winning journalist and Marine Corps veteran who entered Syria illegally from Turkey in May 2012 while working on a story for the McClatchy publishing company. Tice was abducted in August and was last seen in a video recording being blindfolded and held by armed men whose affiliation remains unknown.

Biden reaffirmed during the meeting with the Tices in May the administration's commitment to continue working to secure their son's release, the White House said at the time.

The Tices said during the interview that they hope to see Biden publicly draw more attention to Austin's situation and further affirm a willingness to work with the Syrian government on the issue.