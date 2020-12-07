UrduPoint.com
Paris Air Show In June 2021 Canceled Over Coronavirus - Organizers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 04:03 PM

Paris Air Show in June 2021 Canceled Over Coronavirus - Organizers

Paris Air Show, one of the world's largest aircraft and spacecraft events traditionally held at Le Bourget, will not be held in June 2021 because of the coronavirus, the organizers said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Paris Air Show, one of the world's largest aircraft and spacecraft events traditionally held at Le Bourget, will not be held in June 2021 because of the coronavirus, the organizers said Monday.

"In light of the uncertainty linked to the current COVID-19 health crisis, the Paris Air Show organization has made the decision to cancel the 2021 edition of the show, which was scheduled to take place from 21 to 27 June 2021," the organizers said in a press release.

The next show is now expected in June 2023, but the exact date is yet to be announced, the press release read.

