Paris Airport Orly Resumes Operations After Three-Month Closure Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:30 PM

The Orly airport in Paris has reopened after being shut down for almost three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the first commercial flight taking off early on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The Orly airport in Paris has reopened after being shut down for almost three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the first commercial flight taking off early on Friday.

The first plane that took off for the Portuguese city of Porto from the airport Friday morning was operated by the Transavia carrier and was the first commercial flight since the end of March, when the Orly airport was closed due to the collapse of air traffic over the travel restrictions.

However, air traffic is to be limited for some time. In particular, only terminal 3 is reopening and all other facilities will remain closed.

The airport administration has put into effect the necessary health measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease. In particular, the disinfection of the premises and the management of passenger flow are to be maintained.

As of Friday, France has confirmed 197,885 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 29,755.

