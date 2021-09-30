UrduPoint.com

Paris Airports Resuming Operation After Electronic Systems Failure - Aviation Authority

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 03:24 PM

Paris airports are gradually resuming operations after a brief disruption of electronic systems, the French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Paris airports are gradually resuming operations after a brief disruption of electronic systems, the French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) said on Thursday.

"Gradual resumption of air traffic at Paris airports following a failure in the flight plan processing system," DGAC wrote on Twitter.

The shutdown lasted "less than 30 minutes," the authority added.

