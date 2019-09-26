UrduPoint.com
Paris Allocates Over $1.3Mln For Firms Suffered From G7 Summit Security Measures - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The French authorities allocated 1.2 million Euros (over $1.3 million) to pay as compensation to the companies that suffered business disruption due to security measures during the recent G7 Summit in the resort city of Biarritz, French media reported on Wednesday.

The compensation will be available for the companies, operating not only in Biarritz, but also in some neighboring towns: Bayonne, Urrugne, Anglet, Bidart and Hendaye, the Sud Ouest news outlet reported, citing Secretary of State for Economy and Finance Agnes Pannier-Runacher.

The shops, located in the so-called red zone in Biarritz where the security measures were the toughest, could get up to 4,000 euros. In some extraordinary cases, the firms can count on 10,000 euros. The companies, operating in other towns, can get up to 2,000 euros.

The firms should apply for compensation until October 5.

The G7 Summit was held in Biarritz from August 24-26, while the companies have a right to get compensation for the period between August 17 and August 31.

