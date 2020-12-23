UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Announces Resumption Of Trips From UK For Certain Groups Of EU Nations' Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:50 AM

Paris Announces Resumption of Trips From UK for Certain Groups of EU Nations' Citizens

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The French government on Tuesday announced the resumption of travel from the UK for certain categories of citizens, including for the French and citizens of the European Union, provided they tested negative for the coronavirus.

Starting on Sunday night, France closed borders with the UK after a new strain of the coronavirus was detected in the island nation. The measure was taken to allow the European states to develop and introduce a bloc-wide health protocol to resume travel flows with London.

"In this context, from [Monday] midnight, only the following categories of people will be eligible to travel to or transit from the United Kingdom to France: French nationals and citizens of the European area; UK or third-country nationals who either reside permanently in France, the European Union or the European area, or must make urgently needed trips," the government said in a statement, adding that these citizens must provide negative test results for the coronavirus.

The regime will remain in force until January 6, provided that it is not revised by the two countries or at the European level.

Related Topics

France European Union London United Kingdom January Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Fatwa Council says it’s permissible to use C ..

21 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Reaffirm Commitment to Developing Co ..

23 minutes ago

Newborns Gain Protection From COVID-19 When Moms G ..

23 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Discussed Situation Around Iranian N ..

23 minutes ago

Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, ..

1 hour ago

California Secretary of State Padilla to Fill Harr ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.