Paris, Athens Strike Agreement On Delivery Of 3 French-Made Warships To Greece - Minister

Tue 28th September 2021

Greece has agreed to purchase three French-made frigates to equip its navy, while contributing to Europe's strategic defense, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Greece has agreed to purchase three French-made frigates to equip its navy, while contributing to Europe's strategic defense, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Tuesday.

"Greece and France continue their historic cooperation: Greece chooses France and Naval Group (French shipbuilder) to equip its Navy with 3 French-built frigates, with an optional 4th. State-of-the-art equipment that contributes to an ambitious European defense," Parly tweeted.

The contract, signed by French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is on a visit to Paris, comes roughly two weeks after France lost a $66 billion contract with Australia, which preferred the cooperation with the US and the UK within the recently announced AUKUS platform to receive nuclear-powered submarines for its navy.

The deal between France and Australia also involved the Naval Group company.

Ahead of the agreement between Paris and Athens, some Greek media outlets estimated the deal to be worth around $5 billion.

