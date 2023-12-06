Paris attacker to go before judge facing terror charges

A man suspected of stabbing a German tourist to death near the Eiffel Tower was to appear before a French judge on Wednesday with a view to being charged with carrying out a terror attack, a source close to the case said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) A man suspected of stabbing a German tourist to death near the Eiffel Tower was to appear before a French judge on Wednesday with a view to being charged with carrying out a terror attack, a source close to the case said.

The deadly assault late on Saturday came with France at its highest alert level against the background of the war between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas.

It followed a series of recent isolated attacks in the country.

The incident has increased security concerns in the run-up to the Paris Olympic Games that begin in July.

The case is being handled by French anti-terrorist prosecutors who have opened an investigation into a "terrorist" plot.