Paris Authorities Order Bar Closures Over Resurgence In COVID-19 Cases

Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:09 PM

The administration of the French capital of Paris has reintroduced some of the health measures, including a requirement for all bars and concert venues to close, as the city is witnessing a steady increase in daily numbers of COVID-19 infections, Paris police prefect Didier Lallement announced on Monday

Paris and its surrounding suburbs have been put on maximum alert as new cases have surged in the country since mid-summer, following a two-month national lockdown that stretched into May.

Paris and its surrounding suburbs have been put on maximum alert as new cases have surged in the country since mid-summer, following a two-month national lockdown that stretched into May.

"Starting tomorrow, all bars will be closed," Lallement said at a press conference on Monday, adding that certain restaurants will still remain open under a new health protocol.

In addition, the authorities also banned festive and family gatherings in public places as well as mass events held under a tent.

Gyms and swimming pools - except for those used by minors � will be closed, according to the announcement. Fairs and exhibition centers have also been ordered to close.

City authorities have banned mass gatherings and events of more than 1,000 persons.

Shopping centers and universities will work under 50 percent of their capacity, Lallement said.

The preventive measures will remain in effect at least until October 19.

The most recent highest single-day count of COVID-19 cases was recorded on Saturday, with 16, 972 new infections confirmed. To date, France has registered 658,800 coronavirus cases with a death toll at 32,246.

