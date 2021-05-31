UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Backs ECOWAS On Need To Organize Presidential Election In Mali Next Year - Le Drian

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:21 PM

Paris Backs ECOWAS on Need to Organize Presidential Election in Mali Next Year - Le Drian

France agrees with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the need to organize presidential elections in the Western African nation of Mali in 2022, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) France agrees with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the need to organize presidential elections in the Western African nation of Mali in 2022, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday.

"Like ECOWAS, France believes that organizing presidential elections in Mali on February 27, 2022 is an absolute priority, under the strict conditions set out by the Heads of State and Government in the communique of May 30. It supports the implementation by ECOWAS of a monitoring mechanism for the transition period," Le Drian's statement read.

Paris took note of the ECOWAS member states' decision to suspend Mali's membership in the alliance, which was announced on Sunday, the minister said.

Le Drian added that France condemned the recent coup in the country, which resulted in the forced resignation of Interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane.

Both officials were arrested by the military and taken to the Kati arms base near the capital of Bamako.

Newly-appointed Interim President Col. Assimi Goita said he had dismissed Ndaw and Ouane for violating the Transitional Charter. A military council, headed by Goita, assumed power in the country.

In August 2020, a group of Malian soldiers started a mutiny at the Kati base. Insurgents kidnapped several ministers and high-ranking military officials, including former President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita, who later dissolved the government and parliament.

On September 12, the military approved the basic law and strategy for transition after consultations with political and civil figures. The parties agreed that the transition period would last eighteen months, with Bah Ndaw, a former defense minister, as interim president.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament France Mali Kati Bamako Alliance February May August September Sunday 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

3 minutes ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

3 minutes ago

UAE, Luxembourg explore cooperation opportunities ..

4 minutes ago

FWMC resolves 74 complaints

23 seconds ago

Merkel Says Sanctions Against Belarus to Be Target ..

24 seconds ago

Macron, Merkel want explanations from US, Denmark ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.