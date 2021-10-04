UrduPoint.com

Paris Baguette Winner Bakes Up Controversy Over Social Media Posts

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:41 PM

Paris baguette winner bakes up controversy over social media posts

The Tunisia-born baker who won the coveted annual award for the best baguette in Paris last week is at the centre of a fermenting controversy after claims he shared extremist posts on social media

The Tunisia-born baker who won the coveted annual award for the best baguette in Paris last week is at the centre of a fermenting controversy after claims he shared extremist posts on social media.

Makram Akrout, whose achievement in beating off 173 rivals for the award was hailed as an immigrant success story in France, did not take part in a ceremony at the weekend to receive his prize.

By tradition, the winner of the prestigious award is given a contract to supply the presidential Elysee Palace with baguettes for a year.

