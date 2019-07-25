Paris bakes in record 41C as Europe heatwave hits blistering peak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Paris on Thursday baked in a record hot temperature of 41 degrees Celsius as a ferocious heatwave in northern Europe reached its peak, sparking concerns about public health and new misery for rail travellers.

As all-time temperature records tumbled in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany in the last 24 hours, Paris saw its highest ever temperature of 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 Fahrenheit), beating the previous high of 40.4C (104.7F) set in July 1947.

Trains have been slowed in several European countries to avoid damage to the railway networks and French national operator SNCF has urged travellers to delay journeys planned for Thursday.

In the sweltering French capital, tourists and locals alike made a beeline for fountains and even pools laid on by the authorities next to the Ourcq canal in the north of the city.

Authorities have warned people to keep an eye on those living alone and also to beware of taking the plunge to cool down after a spike in drownings.

The scorching weather spelled misery for millions of commuters in public transport.