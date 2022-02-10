Paris bans Canada-style protests on anti-Covid curbs: police

Paris police said Thursday they would ban the so-called "freedom convoys" inspired by a truckers' protest against coronavirus restrictions that has paralysed the Canadian capital Ottawa

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Paris police said Thursday they would ban the so-called "freedom convoys" inspired by a truckers' protest against coronavirus restrictions that has paralysed the Canadian capital Ottawa.

"There will be a special deployment... to prevent blockages of major roads, issue tickets and arrest those who infringe on this protest ban," the city's police force said in a statement.