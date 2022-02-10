UrduPoint.com

Paris Bans Canada-style Protests On Anti-Covid Curbs: Police

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 01:09 PM

Paris police said Thursday they would ban the so-called "freedom convoys" inspired by a truckers' protest against coronavirus restrictions that has paralysed the Canadian capital Ottawa

"There will be a special deployment... to prevent blockages of major roads, issue tickets and arrest those who infringe on this protest ban," the city's police force said in a statement.

>