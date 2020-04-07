UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Bans Daytime Jogging As Virus Deaths Hit New High

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:33 PM

Paris bans daytime jogging as virus deaths hit new high

Paris officials announced Tuesday that they would ban daytime jogging to keep people from bending anti-coronavirus lockdown rules, after France recorded its biggest daily jump in the death toll from the outbreak

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Paris officials announced Tuesday that they would ban daytime jogging to keep people from bending anti-coronavirus lockdown rules, after France recorded its biggest daily jump in the death toll from the outbreak.

Under nationwide stay-at-home orders that came into force on March 17, people can leave their homes only for essential purposes, which until now included a solo walk or run within a one-kilometre (0.6-mile) radius of home.

But amid a spell of sunny spring weather, large groups of Parisians were seen running, walking and congregating over the weekend, even as police stepped up patrols and issued fines for lockdown violations.

Starting Wednesday, Paris will enforce a ban on individual outdoor sports between the hours of 10:00 am and 07:00 pm.

Officials worry that confinement violations could further burden hospitals already overflowing with COVID-18 patients, and Interior Minister Christophe Castaner on Monday urged municipal officials to toughen restrictions if necessary.

"Every excursion avoided aids the fight against the epidemic," Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and police chief Didier Lallement said in a statement.

Also Tuesday, the Atlantic coastal resort city of Biarritz limited the period people can sit on benches or in other public areas to two minutes maximum, saying confinement meant that "dawdling is prohibited." Paris, Biarritz and other cities have already closed public parks and gardens as part of the nationwide lockdown that requires people to carry a document justifying any excursion from the home.

Those caught without the document risk a fine starting at 135 Euros ($147).

In the north of France, the mayor of Marcq-en-Baroeul has made spitting in public, coughing or sneezing without covering one's face, and throwing used masks and gloves in the street punishable by a fine of 68 euros.

- 'Far from over' - The tougher rules came after Health Minister Olivier Veran announced Monday a record daily coronavirus death toll of 833 people in 24 hours.

"It is not over," the minister said, urging people to "stay at home and continue this confinement effort".

Like many other nations, France debated Tuesday the merits of encouraging, or compelling, people to wear face masks to prevent asymptomatic virus-carriers from passing it on to others.

Veran said Tuesday that it remained an "open question" that required further scientific investigation.

France's academy of Medicine, which advises the government on epidemics, has advocated mask-wearing as an aid in curbing the outbreak, but international bodies, including the World Health Organization (WHO) disagree.

But Hidalgo said in a radio interview Tuesday that she would not oblige face mask use for now, though she did encourage people to cover their faces in public.

France's finance ministry, meanwhile, said dozens of companies have produced 3.9 million fabric masks for non-medical professional use in the past week, and will produce 6.6 million more in the days to come.

The country's Order of Pharmacists and two labour unions urged the government, meanwhile, to allow pharmacies to sell "alternative" non-medical grade masks to members of the public as an added protection.

The WHO said Monday that asking the general public to wear face masks could be justified in areas where hand-washing and physical distancing were difficult, but warned that masks alone could not stop the pandemic.

Related Topics

Weather World Police Sports AIDS Interior Minister France Fine Biarritz Paris March From Government Million Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Supreme Natio ..

51 minutes ago

DHA expands its medicine home delivery service to ..

51 minutes ago

After criticism, a snippet of UN Security Council ..

3 minutes ago

Over 68,000 New COVID-19 Infections Registered in ..

3 minutes ago

Doctors suggest Chief Minister Sindh not to ease o ..

3 minutes ago

429 COVID-19 patients recovered so far: Dr Mirza

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.