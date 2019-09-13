Paris, Berlin, London, Brussels Urge Tehran to Reverse Steps Inconsistent With JCPOA

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The foreign ministries of France, Germany, the United Kingdom as well as the EU high representative on Friday voiced concern over Iran's reduced compliance with the nuclear deal and urged Tehran to reverse all steps it had taken to scale back its responsibilities under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the High Representative express their deep concern over Iran's announcements and actions in contradiction with its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] has confirmed in its extraordinary report of 8 September that advanced centrifuges have been installed or are being installed in Natanz. France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the High Representative are deeply concerned by these activities," they said in a joint statement.

The JCPOA signatories also stressed that diplomatic efforts toward de-escalation and resumption of dialogue were vitally important.

"They continue to support the JCPoA and strongly urge Iran to reverse all activities that are inconsistent with its commitments under the JCPoA and to refrain from any further steps. They call on Iran to cooperate with the IAEA on all relevant matters, including safeguards issues," the statement read.

Last Friday, Iran started the third stage of rolling back nuclear obligations under the JCPOA. The third stage, in particular, includes research of the new type of centrifuges beyond the frameworks of the accord.

The Islamic Republic began gradually reducing its nuclear obligations on the first anniversary of the US unilateral pullout from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on May 8.

Tehran then announced that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests under the agreement amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.