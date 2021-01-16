UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris, Berlin, London Say Concerned By Tehran's Preparations For Uranium Metal Production

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

Paris, Berlin, London Say Concerned by Tehran's Preparations for Uranium Metal Production

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Saturday expressed grave concern over Iran's decision to start preparations for uranium metal production and called on Tehran to stop immediately, according to a joint statement circulated by the French Foreign Ministry.

Earlier in the week, Iranian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi announced that Tehran had begun work on the production of uranium metal.

"We, the governments of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, are deeply concerned by Iran's announcement that it is preparing to produce uranium metal," the statement reads.

The countries went on to note that the production of uranium metal has potentially serious military implications and reminded that under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Tehran was not supposed to engage in production of uranium metal or conduct research in development in that area for 15 years.

"We strongly urge Iran to halt this activity, and return to compliance with its JCPoA commitments without further delay if it is serious about preserving the deal," the statement concluded.

In early December 2020, Iran ratified the law "Strategic measure to lift sanctions," initiated by parliament, which obliged the authorities to start production of highly enriched uranium (from 20 percent) and use more powerful centrifuges that go beyond the provisions of the nuclear deal. Other provisions include the operation of the uranium metal production plant in Isfahan.

Related Topics

Iran Parliament Nuclear France Germany Vienna Isfahan Tehran United Kingdom December 2020 From

Recent Stories

Four kids feared dead in Arctic Norway fire

23 minutes ago

Andreescu coach says he tested positive on Austral ..

24 minutes ago

Zango smashes indoor triple jump world record

24 minutes ago

Wild boars damage wheat crop

26 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of defamation suit against ..

26 minutes ago

COVID-19 vaccine to be available in Pakistan by Ma ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.