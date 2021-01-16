(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Saturday expressed grave concern over Iran's decision to start preparations for uranium metal production and called on Tehran to stop immediately, according to a joint statement circulated by the French Foreign Ministry.

Earlier in the week, Iranian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi announced that Tehran had begun work on the production of uranium metal.

"We, the governments of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, are deeply concerned by Iran's announcement that it is preparing to produce uranium metal," the statement reads.

The countries went on to note that the production of uranium metal has potentially serious military implications and reminded that under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Tehran was not supposed to engage in production of uranium metal or conduct research in development in that area for 15 years.

"We strongly urge Iran to halt this activity, and return to compliance with its JCPoA commitments without further delay if it is serious about preserving the deal," the statement concluded.

In early December 2020, Iran ratified the law "Strategic measure to lift sanctions," initiated by parliament, which obliged the authorities to start production of highly enriched uranium (from 20 percent) and use more powerful centrifuges that go beyond the provisions of the nuclear deal. Other provisions include the operation of the uranium metal production plant in Isfahan.