UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris, Berlin Not Confirming To Russia Readiness To Participate In Normandy Talks - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:26 PM

Paris, Berlin Not Confirming to Russia Readiness to Participate in Normandy Talks - Source

France and Germany have not confirmed to Russia their readiness to hold a Normandy Four summit on the Donbas crisis settlement, an informed source told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that the date of the next summit will be coordinated soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) France and Germany have not confirmed to Russia their readiness to hold a Normandy Four summit on the Donbas crisis settlement, an informed source told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that the date of the next summit will be coordinated soon.

Zelenskyy said earlier in the day that Paris and Berlin have already confirmed their intention to participate in the talks, and Russia "does not mind" holding the talks.

"They have not confirmed this to us, and we have not seen and have not heard such confirmations in the public space," the source said.

Russia has not coordinated the date of the Normandy Four summit either, as there are currently no conditions in place for the top-level meeting, the source added.

Related Topics

Russia France Germany Paris Berlin

Recent Stories

Zardari files fresh petition in NAB court to halt ..

14 minutes ago

27 minutes ago

‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ virtual initia ..

28 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVoll ..

29 minutes ago

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

35 minutes ago

US Defense Secretary Esper Hopes to Hold Visit to ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.