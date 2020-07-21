Paris, Berlin Not Confirming to Russia Readiness to Participate in Normandy Talks - Source

France and Germany have not confirmed to Russia their readiness to hold a Normandy Four summit on the Donbas crisis settlement, an informed source told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that the date of the next summit will be coordinated soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) France and Germany have not confirmed to Russia their readiness to hold a Normandy Four summit on the Donbas crisis settlement, an informed source told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that the date of the next summit will be coordinated soon.

Zelenskyy said earlier in the day that Paris and Berlin have already confirmed their intention to participate in the talks, and Russia "does not mind" holding the talks.

"They have not confirmed this to us, and we have not seen and have not heard such confirmations in the public space," the source said.

Russia has not coordinated the date of the Normandy Four summit either, as there are currently no conditions in place for the top-level meeting, the source added.